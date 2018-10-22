2008 Pontiac Solstice with a Supercharged LS3 V8

Shawn Whittington Jr’s 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP was built and tuned by Dave Gilbert at Performance Autowerks in Plainfield, Illinois. A hole in the hood shows off a supercharged 6.2 L LS3 V8 that makes 589 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The engine features an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger, Brian Tooley Racing Stage 2 supercharged camshaft, Water/Meth injection, and custom headers/exhaust. The drivetrain consists of a 6L90E four-speed automatic with a Circle D converter and Driveshaft Shop Ford 9-inch rear end and axles.

Source: victoryredcolorado and Brian Tooley Racing