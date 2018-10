This 2004 Mazda RX-8 is for sale in Wiązowna, Poland for 59,000 zł or about $15,812. The car was built to drift by KMS Engine (FB build album) in 2014. Under the hood sits a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 from a Lexus LS430 with individual throttle bodies that makes 345 horsepower and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The drivetrain uses a Nissan 350Z six-speed transmission and RX-7 LSD.

Source: Otomoto.pl via ESD reader