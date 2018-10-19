BMW 740IL with a Turbo LSx V8

This 2001 BMW 740IL was built by the owner of Levels Performance in Central Florida. The sedan features a turbocharged 6.0 L LSx V8 that makes 560 hp on low boost (10 psi). The engine uses a LQ9 iron-block, 317 cylinder heads (decked with valvetrain work), LS1 intake manifold, Tick Performance .660″ lift platinum valve spring kit with retainers, Tick Performance hardened pushrods, Tick Performance custom turbo camshaft, Siemens Deka 80 lb injectors, and BorgWarner S475 turbocharger. A 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Circle D Pro Series Stage II 265 mm stall converter sends power through a custom 3.5-inch one-piece driveshaft to an E39 M5 limited-slip differential and 750IL axles. Levels Performance offers a LSx swap kit for 1995-2001 740IL/740I and 1995-2003 540I models if you want to build your own.

Source: Levels Performance (build page) and Levels Performance YT channel