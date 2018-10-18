Honda S2000 with a Tesla P100D Motor Goes 10.24 sec

This 2006 Honda S2000 called “Model S2000” was built with help from three companies, Véhicules Électriques Simon André, Institut du véhicule innovant (IVI), and 057 Technology. The roadster features a Tesla Model S P100D electric motor, subframe, and brakes. The modified motor makes 636 horsepower (475kW) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. The car uses two 2017 Chevy Volt 18.4 kWh battery packs and Parker MD4-10 controller. They chose the Volt batteries because of their higher discharge rate than Tesla batteries. The team recently took the car to the drag strip where it went 0-60 mph in 2.39 sec, eight-mile in 6.444 sec at 106.4 mph, and quarter-mile in 10.243 sec at 126.3 mph. The team plans on reaching the 9’s next year.

Source: Electrek and Institut du véhicule innovant (IVI)