Building a 2019 Polaris RZR with a 525 hp LS3 V8

Hawk Engineering is a company in Jackson, Missouri that specializes in motorcoach conversions. They also perform engine swaps on the Polaris RZR sport side-by-side. The company recently purchased a 2019 Polaris RZR XP 1000 which will receive their first LSx V8 swap. They plan on using a LS3 V8 that makes 525 horsepower mated to a sandrail-style 2WD transaxle. If that wasn’t crazy enough, they plan to build another RZR with a twin-turbo LSx V8 that makes 800-1000 horsepower. You can follow the project progress on their FB page.

Source: Hawk Engineering FB page