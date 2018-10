Innovative Mounts are now taking pre-orders for their new NSX K-series engine swap mounts. The kit costs $499 and fits 1990-2005 NSX (NA1/NA2) using the K20/K24 inline-four and only K20 transmission. The kit does not work with K24 transmission. The kit comes with three mounts and options of 75A, 85A, and 95A bushings.

Source: Innovative Mounts