Hartley Engines

Twin-turbo Hartley H1 V8. So much want.

Hartley engines made jaws drop when they debuted the H1, a V8 engine using two Suzuki Hayabusa heads mated to a custom block. They also developed two different inline-four designs and three V8 designs. Article updated 6/15/2017.

H1 V8
Designs sold in 2012 by racing team.

  • 75° V8 odd fire
  • 2.8 L (3.0 liter optional)
  • 84 mm x 63 mm (67 mm stroke optional)
  • 4 cams, 32 valves via internal silent chain
  • 400HP @ 10,000 rpm with stock street cams (higher spec. is available)
  • 245 ft-lbs torque @ 7500 rpm
  • 200 lb
  • Billet nitrided steel 180° crank
  • 4340 H-beam con-rods with ARP bolts
  • Billet 6061-T6 aluminum crankcase
  • Dry sump 0il system with 4 stage pump
  • Unique opposite offset cylinders

Hartley H1 V8 diagram

  • Prices taken from Holeshot Racing in 2013
  • $35,985 2.8 L 400 hp Naturally Aspirated
  • $39,911 2.9 L 450 hp Naturally Aspirated
  • $39,911 3.0 L 500 hp Naturally Aspirated
  • $37,621 2.8 L 600 hp Twin-turbo
  • $44,981 2.8 L 800 hp Twin-turbo
  • $46,781 2.8 L 1000 hp Twin-turbo

2.0 L Bolt V8
Designs sold in 2016 to super car company.

  • 90° V8
  • 2.0 L
  • 76 mm x 55 mm
  • 4 cams, 32 valves, Titanium intake valves
  • 13:1 compression ratio
  • 400 hp at 13,000 rpm (14k redline)
  • 160 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm
  • flat-plane crankshaft
  • Unique opposite offset cylinders

Hartley 2.0 L BOLT V8 diagram

3.0 L Bolt V8
Designs sold in 2016 to race team.

  • 90° V8
  • 3.0 L
  • 84 mm x 68 mm
  • 4 cams, 32 valves
  • 13:1 compression ratio
  • 450 hp at 10,000 rpm (10.5k redline)
  • 250 lb-ft at 8,000 rpm
  • Unique opposite offset cylinders

Hartley 3.0 L BOLT V8 diagram

Maxi V8
Currently being developed to be biggest displacement and most powerful engine that uses motorcycle heads.

H2 Inline-Four
Designs sold in 2012 by racing team.

  • Prices taken from Holeshot Racing in 2013
  • $23,063 1485 cc 250 hp Naturally Aspirated
  • $25,353 1558 cc 260 hp Naturally Aspirated
  • $25,353 1596 cc 270 hp Naturally Aspirated
  • $27,365 1485 cc 400 hp Turbo
  • $27,970 1485 cc 500 hp Turbo
  • $28,755 1485 cc 600 hp Turbo

Bolt 4 Inline-Four

  • Inline-four cylinder engine
  • 1175-1400 cc Turbo, 1500 cc NA
  • 81 mm bore x 57 mm (options up to 68 mm)
  • 2 cam, 16 valves
  • 300-400+ horsepower (turbo)
  • Billet steel crankshaft
  • 4340 billet H beam rods
  • 7075 T6 billet crankcase
  • Dry sump oil system with filter, air/oil separator and water pump
  • 160 lb

Hartley Bolt 4 inline-four diagram

