Hartley engines made jaws drop when they debuted the H1, a V8 engine using two Suzuki Hayabusa heads mated to a custom block. They also developed two different inline-four designs and three V8 designs. Article updated 6/15/2017.

H1 V8

Designs sold in 2012 by racing team.

75° V8 odd fire

2.8 L (3.0 liter optional)

84 mm x 63 mm (67 mm stroke optional)

4 cams, 32 valves via internal silent chain

400HP @ 10,000 rpm with stock street cams (higher spec. is available)

245 ft-lbs torque @ 7500 rpm

200 lb

Billet nitrided steel 180° crank

4340 H-beam con-rods with ARP bolts

Billet 6061-T6 aluminum crankcase

Dry sump 0il system with 4 stage pump

Unique opposite offset cylinders

Prices taken from Holeshot Racing in 2013

$35,985 2.8 L 400 hp Naturally Aspirated

$39,911 2.9 L 450 hp Naturally Aspirated

$39,911 3.0 L 500 hp Naturally Aspirated

$37,621 2.8 L 600 hp Twin-turbo

$44,981 2.8 L 800 hp Twin-turbo

$46,781 2.8 L 1000 hp Twin-turbo

2.0 L Bolt V8

Designs sold in 2016 to super car company.

90° V8

2.0 L

76 mm x 55 mm

4 cams, 32 valves, Titanium intake valves

13:1 compression ratio

400 hp at 13,000 rpm (14k redline)

160 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm

flat-plane crankshaft

Unique opposite offset cylinders

3.0 L Bolt V8

Designs sold in 2016 to race team.

90° V8

3.0 L

84 mm x 68 mm

4 cams, 32 valves

13:1 compression ratio

450 hp at 10,000 rpm (10.5k redline)

250 lb-ft at 8,000 rpm

Unique opposite offset cylinders

Maxi V8

Currently being developed to be biggest displacement and most powerful engine that uses motorcycle heads.

H2 Inline-Four

Designs sold in 2012 by racing team.

Prices taken from Holeshot Racing in 2013

$23,063 1485 cc 250 hp Naturally Aspirated

$25,353 1558 cc 260 hp Naturally Aspirated

$25,353 1596 cc 270 hp Naturally Aspirated

$27,365 1485 cc 400 hp Turbo

$27,970 1485 cc 500 hp Turbo

$28,755 1485 cc 600 hp Turbo

Bolt 4 Inline-Four

Inline-four cylinder engine

1175-1400 cc Turbo, 1500 cc NA

81 mm bore x 57 mm (options up to 68 mm)

2 cam, 16 valves

300-400+ horsepower (turbo)

Billet steel crankshaft

4340 billet H beam rods

7075 T6 billet crankcase

Dry sump oil system with filter, air/oil separator and water pump

160 lb