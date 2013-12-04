Hartley engines made jaws drop when they debuted the H1, a V8 engine using two Suzuki Hayabusa heads mated to a custom block. They also developed two different inline-four designs and three V8 designs. Article updated 6/15/2017.
H1 V8
Designs sold in 2012 by racing team.
- 75° V8 odd fire
- 2.8 L (3.0 liter optional)
- 84 mm x 63 mm (67 mm stroke optional)
- 4 cams, 32 valves via internal silent chain
- 400HP @ 10,000 rpm with stock street cams (higher spec. is available)
- 245 ft-lbs torque @ 7500 rpm
- 200 lb
- Billet nitrided steel 180° crank
- 4340 H-beam con-rods with ARP bolts
- Billet 6061-T6 aluminum crankcase
- Dry sump 0il system with 4 stage pump
- Unique opposite offset cylinders
- Prices taken from Holeshot Racing in 2013
- $35,985 2.8 L 400 hp Naturally Aspirated
- $39,911 2.9 L 450 hp Naturally Aspirated
- $39,911 3.0 L 500 hp Naturally Aspirated
- $37,621 2.8 L 600 hp Twin-turbo
- $44,981 2.8 L 800 hp Twin-turbo
- $46,781 2.8 L 1000 hp Twin-turbo
2.0 L Bolt V8
Designs sold in 2016 to super car company.
- 90° V8
- 2.0 L
- 76 mm x 55 mm
- 4 cams, 32 valves, Titanium intake valves
- 13:1 compression ratio
- 400 hp at 13,000 rpm (14k redline)
- 160 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm
- flat-plane crankshaft
- Unique opposite offset cylinders
3.0 L Bolt V8
Designs sold in 2016 to race team.
- 90° V8
- 3.0 L
- 84 mm x 68 mm
- 4 cams, 32 valves
- 13:1 compression ratio
- 450 hp at 10,000 rpm (10.5k redline)
- 250 lb-ft at 8,000 rpm
- Unique opposite offset cylinders
Maxi V8
Currently being developed to be biggest displacement and most powerful engine that uses motorcycle heads.
H2 Inline-Four
Designs sold in 2012 by racing team.
- Prices taken from Holeshot Racing in 2013
- $23,063 1485 cc 250 hp Naturally Aspirated
- $25,353 1558 cc 260 hp Naturally Aspirated
- $25,353 1596 cc 270 hp Naturally Aspirated
- $27,365 1485 cc 400 hp Turbo
- $27,970 1485 cc 500 hp Turbo
- $28,755 1485 cc 600 hp Turbo
- Inline-four cylinder engine
- 1175-1400 cc Turbo, 1500 cc NA
- 81 mm bore x 57 mm (options up to 68 mm)
- 2 cam, 16 valves
- 300-400+ horsepower (turbo)
- Billet steel crankshaft
- 4340 billet H beam rods
- 7075 T6 billet crankcase
- Dry sump oil system with filter, air/oil separator and water pump
- 160 lb
