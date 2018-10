The ZTR FWD Celica recently became the third fastest FWD vehicle in Poland. They accomplished this goal over the weekend at Turboscheune Test & Tune when they went 9.570 sec at 260.773 km/h (162.036 mph) in the quarter-mile. The dragster is powered by turbocharged 3.5 L 2GR V6 built by ZTR Tuning that makes 1,000 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. You can see more photos and details in our previous article.

Source: Celica ZTR FB page via Piotr