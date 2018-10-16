Honda Civic with a 600 hp Hybrid Powertrain

This 10th generation Civic called Deep Orange 9 was built by a team of 19 students from Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research over two years. The car’s goal was to reduce emissions while still providing high performance for racing. They accomplished this using a hybrid powertrain that produces a total of 600 horsepower and helps the car reach 0-60 in two seconds. An electric motor that makes 200 horsepower drives the front wheels while a supercharged 2.0 L K-series inline-four that makes 400 horsepower drives the rear wheels. The car also has regenerative braking, semi-active suspension, and four-wheel steering.

Source: CU-ICAR Deep Orange, Clemson University, and Autoblog