Deboss Garage continues to work on their 1990 Audi race car with a quad-turbocharged LSx V8. In the previous videos the team installed a new boost controller, fuel management, and exhaust system. In the videos below they work on the cooling system and Dominator EFI system before taking the car to LSFest. Then they work on the front accessories and fix the clutch centers before taking the car to Pennsylvania for a dyno tune with Matt Happel and track testing.

Source: Deboss Garage