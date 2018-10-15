For Sale: 1979 Impala with a 555 ci Big-Block V8

This 1979 Chevrolet Impala is for sale in Atlanta, Georgia for $39,995. The seller claims the car has over $125,000 in the build and did a 9.40 sec quarter-mile. Under the hood sits a 555 ci Chevy big-block V8 built by Scott Shafiroff Racing at a cost of $40,000. The engine features Dart heads, custom headers, custom MerlinX intake, 14.7:1 compression, and makes 1,000 horsepower. The Ultra Bell Powerglide two-speed transmission connects to a carbon fiber driveshaft and Dana 60 rear end with Strange 40-spline axles. Other upgrades include four-wheel disc brakes, NHRA certified roll cage through 2021, five-point harnesses, transmission brake, and custom switch panel.

Source: Streetside Classics via BangShift