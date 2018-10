This late-70’s Winnebago RV came from the factory with a 440 ci V8 however the mechanics from Fuel Injection Sucks YT channel spent the summer increasing the power with some creative surgery. They replaced tired old big-block and factory transmission with a turbocharged 6.0 L LSx V8 and a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. Watch the team breath new life into the old RV below (full playlist below).

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks via OppositeLock