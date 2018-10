It’s been four months since Alex de Vries put his special 1987 Citroen 2CV6 Bamboo on the dyno. The supercharged 1085 cc BMW flat-twin exceeded his expectations making 154 horsepower on 11 psi of boost. Alex and his racing team have competed in several hillclimb competitions since rebuilding the engine. Watch as Alex’s hard work put to use in the videos below.

Source: Immersion Eleven FB page and HillClimb Monsters