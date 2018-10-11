RWD 1994 Corolla with a LS1 V8

The talented teachers and students at BumpStop Car Mods & Mentoring in Penrith, New South Wales converted this 1994 Toyota Corolla AE94 into a RWD race car. They call the project Missfire and it uses the running gear from a third generation (VY) Holden Commodore SS. That means the car has a 5.7 L LS1 V8, 4L60E four-speed automatic, limited-slip differential, and independent rear suspension. Looking forward to seeing what it can do at the track.

Source: BumpStop Car Mods & Mentoring via Crossbred Nation