1999 BMW 323i with a Turbo 2JZ

1999 BMW E46 323i with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

The theory is simple, swap a bulletproof powertrain into a cheap RWD chassis and go fast. However it’s never that simple in practice and requires a lot of work. Francisco was up for the challenge when he started in 2014 transforming his 1999 BMW 323i.

Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six rebuilt with CP pistons, Brian Crower HD rods and 276 Stage 3+ camshafts, Ferrea valves (factory size), custom liners with 20-thou overbore, Real Street Performance billet main caps, and features a 10:1 compression ratio.

He finished the engine with FID2000 cc injectors, FIC fuel rail, 1ZZFE ignition coils, custom exhaust manifold, factory intake manifold, and BorgWarner S369SXE turbocharger. It made 720 horsepower to the wheels before some issues stopped the dyno run. Francisco recently upgraded to a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU and hopes for 1,000 horsepower.

The transmission is a CD009 six-speed manual from Nissan 350Z which uses a Collins Performance twin-plate clutch, flywheel, and adapter plate. A custom Shaftmaster 3.5-inch steel one-piece driveshaft delivers power to a Ford 8.8-inch independent rear end. The custom axles use a M3 CV housing on one side and a Ford CV tripod housing on the other.

Francisco made custom mounts to install the engine and transmission. He also fabricated the radiator/intercooler piping and custom brackets to hold the rear end in the E46 rear subframe. Essentially it involved welding, he made it.

Francisco’s hard work paid off with a dependable street machine and versatile track monster. View more photos and videos of the build at the project’s FB page.

