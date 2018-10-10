Rebuilding Don Schumacher Racing’s 11,000 hp HEMI V8

Leave a Comment

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Davin Reckow from Hagerty stopped by Don Schumacher Racing in Brownsburg, Indiana to disassemble and rebuild an engine used in their U.S. Army Top Fuel dragster. The all-billet-aluminum 500 ci HEMI V8 makes 11,000 horsepower thanks to a large 14-71 series supercharger and 10% methanol/90% nitromethane fuel. Watch a time-lapse video of the engine being rebuilt and then listen as Davin and Ben Woodworth discuss all the parts and work that go into such an incredible engine.

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Don Schumacher Racing Top Fuel HEMI V8

Source: Hagerty via Piotr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.