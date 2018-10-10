Rebuilding Don Schumacher Racing’s 11,000 hp HEMI V8

Davin Reckow from Hagerty stopped by Don Schumacher Racing in Brownsburg, Indiana to disassemble and rebuild an engine used in their U.S. Army Top Fuel dragster. The all-billet-aluminum 500 ci HEMI V8 makes 11,000 horsepower thanks to a large 14-71 series supercharger and 10% methanol/90% nitromethane fuel. Watch a time-lapse video of the engine being rebuilt and then listen as Davin and Ben Woodworth discuss all the parts and work that go into such an incredible engine.

Source: Hagerty via Piotr