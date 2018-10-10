For Sale: Toyota Yaris Proto with a Mitsubishi Evo X Powertrain

Dytko Sport started taking orders for their Toyota Yaris Proto race car. They build the cars in their factory in Nysa, Poland and start at €49,500 (about $56,990). The car comes with a turbocharged 2.0 L 4B11T inline-four, Mitsubishi Evo X AWD drivetrain, and everything needed to go racing.
Specification of Toyota Yaris Proto with Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X mechanical:
- FIA certificated roll cage
- Full welded chassis,
- Standard engine management ( electronic )
- Strong engine with forged pistons and conrods
- Serial turbo
- Serial gearbox
- RS passive rear diff
- Standard / serial transfer
- “R4” copy – suspension arms ( front and rear )
- Serial tarmac shocks
- Standard tarmac 18” brakes ( red Brembo )
- Standard fuel tank from Evo X with quick refueling couplings
- Sport exhaust
- GOODRIDGE AEROQUIP fuel and brake lines
- Hydraulic hand brake
- TILTON pedal box with AP Racing master cylinders
- Small heater
- Foot rest for driver and co-driver
- Flocked dashboard
- Door panels
- Engine protection
- Polycarbonate door glasses with sliders
- Rebuilt wiring loom
- 4 x 18” standard Evo X wheels
- LED headlamps and rear lamps
Source: Rally Cars For Sale, Dytko Sport FB page, and Proto Cars FB page
One Comment
RDS Alphard
Ah! This is the same company that did new Micra rally car!