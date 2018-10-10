For Sale: Toyota Yaris Proto with a Mitsubishi Evo X Powertrain

Toyota Yaris Proto with a Mitsubishi Evo X Powertrain

Dytko Sport started taking orders for their Toyota Yaris Proto race car. They build the cars in their factory in Nysa, Poland and start at €49,500 (about $56,990). The car comes with a turbocharged 2.0 L 4B11T inline-four, Mitsubishi Evo X AWD drivetrain, and everything needed to go racing.

Specification of Toyota Yaris Proto with Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X mechanical:

  • FIA certificated roll cage
  • Full welded chassis,
  • Standard engine management ( electronic )
  • Strong engine with forged pistons and conrods
  • Serial turbo
  • Serial gearbox
  • RS passive rear diff
  • Standard / serial transfer
  • “R4” copy – suspension arms ( front and rear )
  • Serial tarmac shocks
  • Standard tarmac 18” brakes ( red Brembo )
  • Standard fuel tank from Evo X with quick refueling couplings
  • Sport exhaust
  • GOODRIDGE AEROQUIP fuel and brake lines
  • Hydraulic hand brake
  • TILTON pedal box with AP Racing master cylinders
  • Small heater
  • Foot rest for driver and co-driver
  • Flocked dashboard
  • Door panels
  • Engine protection
  • Polycarbonate door glasses with sliders
  • Rebuilt wiring loom
  • 4 x 18” standard Evo X wheels
  • LED headlamps and rear lamps

Source: Rally Cars For Sale, Dytko Sport FB page, and Proto Cars FB page

