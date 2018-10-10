Nissan R32 GTR with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

This Nissan R32 GT-R was built by Analas Soontornsiri at OTTO SHOP in Bangkok, Thailand. Under the hood sits a 2JZ-GTE inline-six rebuilt with JE pistons, JUN rods and 272 camshafts, Ferrea valves, Crower valve springs, and Power Enterprise 1000 cc injectors. The engine easily makes 1,000+ horsepower on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost from a Garrett GTX4508 turbocharger and controlled by a APEXi Power FC ECU. Power goes to all four wheels thanks to a

OS Giken 6-speed sequential gearbox and GTR 4WD drivetrain upgraded with Nismo differentials.

Source: OTTO SHOP FB page and XO-Autosport