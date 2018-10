This 1989 Ford Fiesta is built and owned by Josh Wheeler in the UK. Josh spent 14 months converting the Fiesta to rear-wheel-drive using a Ford Sierra suspension and a lot of fabrication. The engine is a Jaguar 3.0 L AJ30 V6 that makes 231 hp and 209 lb-ft of torque through a custom driveshaft to a Cosworth limited-slip differential. It rides on GAZ Gold adjustable coilovers with Wilwood disc brakes.

Source: Mk1Kieran and @joshwheeler__ via Rik van Haalen