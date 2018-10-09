Lanzante Will Build Eleven Porsche 930s with a F1 Twin-Turbo v6

Porsche 930 with a F1 twin-turbo 1.5 L V6

Lanzante Motorsport is building eleven Porsche 930s with F1 engines based on their famous Porsche 911 test mule. Each model will feature a twin-turbo 1.5 L V6 (TAG-Porsche TTE PO1) purchased from McLaren that was actually used in F1 racing. McLaren lists the engine’s output at 750-800 horsepower however depending on who you ask, they made 650-850 hp in race trim and 800-1050 hp in qualifying trim varying by year. The company hasn’t released any details on price but you can expect to pay a lot of money.

Source: @the_real_lanzante via One Lap Heros FB page with photos by Giles Rozier and Harry Rudd

