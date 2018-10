Kamil Sielski is listing his 2008 Audi A4 for sale on FB marketplace in Henryszew, Poland for 139,000 zł or about $37,000. The sedan features a 4.2 L FSI V8 that makes 380 horsepower and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque through an automatic transmission and Quattro 4WD drivetrain. You can see more photos and specs in our previous article.

Source: Facebook Marketplace and Audi A4 DTM Project FB page