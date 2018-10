David Nonis has made a lot of progress on his amazing 1968 Jaguar E-Type project since our last update. David has finished the custom wood dash, side exhaust system, suspension, and sorted the incredibly cramped engine bay. There is very little room left in the engine bay with the twin-turbo built 8.4 L Viper V10 and needed plumbing and cooling systems. The project’s next phase is upholstery and final bodywork. Follow the project’s progress at @Modelman500.

Source: @Modelman500