1962 Ford Falcon with a turbo Duratec inline-four

This 1962 Ford Falcon is built and raced by Nathan and Stacy Shaw at One Guys Garage in Lakeville, Minnesota. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L Duratec inline-four that makes 500 horsepower to the wheels on 30 psi of boost from a Precision 5858 turbocharger and E85 fuel. The engine features a forged crank from a third generation Mazda Miata, Manley forged rods, Wiseco forged pistons, and Holley HP EFI. The engine connects to a 4L60E four-speed automatic from a 2002 Chevy S-10 using a custom transmission adapter. The transmission features cryogenic treated and micro-polished internals and a custom 9-inch PTC converter. The rear end is a Ford 8-inch with a limited-slip differential from a Maverick. The team’s best quarter-mile is a 10.71 sec at 123 mph.

Source: victoryredcolorado and One Guys Garage FB group