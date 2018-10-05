1978 Ford Fairmont Wagon with a Turbo 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This 1978 Ford Fairmont wagon was built by David Warren and his Father. David chose the wagon because of the proven racing pedigree of the Fox platform and because it was different. However the 302 ci Windsor V8 just wasn’t cutting it so he replaced it with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that makes 502 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 17 psi of boost. It features Kelford 202-D camshafts, ID 1700 cc injectors, Garrett GT4094r turbocharger, and AEM v2 ECU. The drivetrain consists of a A340E four-speed automatic transmission with shift kit and high-stall converter and 8.8-inch rear end. David’s plans call for an E85 fuel system and either a 4L80E or six-speed manual. Listen as David explains the unique project to Larry Chen below and then see more photos of the project.

Source: @TurboWagon3.0 and Hoonigan Bonus