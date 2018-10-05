For Sale: 1987 Toyota AE86 with a 3S-GE Inline-Four

This 1987 Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 is for sale in Norfolk, England for £47,500 or about $61,823. The project was built by Conrad Bradley over the course of 12 years at a cost of over £70,000 ($91,107). Under the carbon fiber hood sits a 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four built by Pete Whitfield that makes 260 horsepower. It features TODA forged pistons, Eagle rods, Ferrar valves, TODA valve springs, TODA race-spec camshafts, upgraded injectors, individual throttle bodies, and Motec M84 ECU. The drivetrain consists of a Altezza six-speed manual transmission and TRD limited-slip differential. The car rides on a strengthened chassis, Techno Toy Tuning T3 suspension with a custom 4-link rear, and AP Racing disc brakes.

Source: Appreciating Classics