This Electramotive Datsun 280ZX was an amazing race car when it competed but has spent the last 20+ years in storage. Thankfully Thompson Racing Fabrication in Maple City, Michigan is bringing the car back to life to compete in vintage road racing. The car’s new heart is a 3.0 L VG30 V6 with a dry sump system and large Garrett turbocharger. They are hoping to make 700-1000 horsepower to the wheels.

Source: Thompson Racing Fabrication FB page