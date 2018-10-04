Nissan R34 with a Turbo 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

When this Nissan R34 Skyline needed more power it went to the talented mechanics at KMS Engine and RAK Garage. The teams rebuilt the 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six with CP forged pistons, Manley forged rods, Brian Crower 264 camshafts, Bosch 980 cc injectors, and a JRSPEC GTX3582R turbocharger. DZIAK Motorsport handled machining the block and balancing the crank. Their hard work paid off when the engine made 734 hp (547 kW) and 618 lb-ft (839 Nm) of torque to the wheels on 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost and 100 octane fuel.

Source: KMS Engine FB page and RAK Garage FB page via Piotr