For Sale: Porsche 944 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L Inline-Four

This 1983 Porsche 944 is for sale by Motor Werks Racing in Cumming, Georgia with an asking price of $45,000. The 2,215 lb race car is powered by a 1.8 L Audi 20v inline-four that makes 350 horsepower thanks to a Garrett 2860 RS turbocharger. The engine features IE forged rods, AEB big valve head, Autotech cams, ARP main and head studs, dual valve spring with Titanium retainers, and Snow Performance water/meth injection kit. The car rides on Moton Clubsport 2-way coilovers with mono-ball camber plates, Delrin bushings, Elephant Racing bump steer kit, adjustable rear sway bar, and Wilwood four-piston calipers and cross drilled rotors in front. Inside the cabin you find a 6-point roll cage, OMP head containment seat, OMP 6-point harness, lightweight composite dash with VDO gauges, Momo Alcantara steering wheel with hub adapter, Halon fire bottle, and APEX’i digital boost controller with logging.

Source: Motor Werks Racing FB page and Motor Werks Racing