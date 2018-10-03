1977 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow with a SRT-10 V10

This 1977 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow is being built to compete in the 24 Hours of LeMons by the owner of Pacific Motors. The project started only two months ago after he competed on a friend’s team and wanted to build his own race car. The sedan rides a second generation Camaro front subframe and suspension, custom 3-link with Watts link in the back and stops thanks to Corvette C6 Z06 brakes. The engine is a 8.3 L V10 from a Ram SRT-10 that makes 500 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears. Thompson Racing Fabrication helped the team with a custom roll cage, mounts, custom floor, trunk, and transmission tunnel. You can view more photos and follow the project’s progress in the build thread or @rollsroycedoesntcare.
Source: 24 Hours of LeMons Forum (build thread) via OppositeLock
4 Comments
MOPARfan
Considering that to enter in 24 Hours of LeMons cars have to cost no more than 500 bucks, I wonder where they’ve got the engine and car from and for how much.
swaptastic
The builder owns an exotic car junkyard. So when he was planning on using a Viper V10, he pulled it from one on his yard. I didn’t catch if he pulled the SRT-10 V10 from a truck on his yard or just paid for the engine itself. He states in the build thread that he will take the penalty laps, race, and have fun.
Hyatt
Lemons will let you compete with as valuable of a car as you want. But you will be heavily penalized to a point of non-competitivity. The power-that-be have already said a T56 by itself pretty much is impossible on a legit lemons budget.
Lemons also cares a lot less about your budget if you do something really stupid that won’t slay the field. Your spec e36 is gonna get docked points but a fast Roller isn’t expected to dominate so go ahead.
MOPARfan
Interesting. Thanks for clarifying.