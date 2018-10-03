1977 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow with a SRT-10 V10

This 1977 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow is being built to compete in the 24 Hours of LeMons by the owner of Pacific Motors. The project started only two months ago after he competed on a friend’s team and wanted to build his own race car. The sedan rides a second generation Camaro front subframe and suspension, custom 3-link with Watts link in the back and stops thanks to Corvette C6 Z06 brakes. The engine is a 8.3 L V10 from a Ram SRT-10 that makes 500 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears. Thompson Racing Fabrication helped the team with a custom roll cage, mounts, custom floor, trunk, and transmission tunnel. You can view more photos and follow the project’s progress in the build thread or @rollsroycedoesntcare.

Source: 24 Hours of LeMons Forum (build thread) via OppositeLock