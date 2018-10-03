Lancia Stratos Replica with a Supercharged Alfa Romeo V6

This Lancia Stratos HF replica is being built by Retropower in Hinckley, England. The project started with a ListerBell Automotive STR body and tube chassis. Power will come from a 3.2 L “Busso” V6 from an Alfa Romeo 156 GTA rebuilt with a forged bottom-end, low-compression pistons, and custom charge-cooled intake manifold. The team expects it to make 400 horsepower on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost from an Eaton M112 supercharger. The engine will be paired with a second generation Toyota MR2 Turbo transmission upgraded with a Quaife LSD. You can follow the build progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Retropower and Stratos HF Volumex FB page