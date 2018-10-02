Severn Valley Motorsport is Building the Last Juke-R

Severn Valley Motorsport is about to ship the last Nissan Juke-R to a very lucky owner. The company who specializes in R35 GT-R tuning is putting the finishing details on one of the wildest limited production vehicles ever made. The Juke-R is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 and AWD drivetrain from a R35 GT-R and covered in carbon fiber body panels. They expect the engine to make close to 680 horsepower thanks to their 650R conversion and upgrades like a custom 102 mm stainless steel exhaust system.

Source: Severn Valley Motorsport FB page