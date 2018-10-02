Subaru WRX with a Turbo 2JZ Update

Reuben Bemrose and his company R’s Garage has come a long way on their 1995 Subaru WRX project since our previous article. The car recently came back from Customs Body Shop in a fresh coat of red paint. Under the hood Reuben installed the built 2JZ inline-six and large Garrett GT4788R turbocharger good for 1,000+ horsepower. Reuben also made big changes to the drivetrain. He replaced the Getrag V161 six-speed manual transmission and Nissan R200 rear end with a HGT Precision six-speed sequential transmission and Speedway quick-change rear end.

Source: R’s Garage FB page and @reuben.bemrose