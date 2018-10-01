For Sale: 1990 Mustang with a Coyote V8

This 1990 Mustang is for sale on FB marketplace in Columbus, Georgia for $18,000. The Foxbody is powered by a 2014 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a Cobra Jet intake, L&M “Intake Only” camshaft, VMP throttle body, and billet oil pump gears. The drivetrain consists of a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission with a manual valve body and 4,000 rpm stall converter, Driveshaft Shop aluminum driveshaft, 8.8-inch rear end with 9-inch ends, Cobra differential, and Strange axles. The Mustang rides on UPR K-member, A-arms, Strange adjustable coilovers, and Flaming River manual steering rack in front. In back there are Strange 10 way adjustable shocks with cut springs, UPR double adjustable upper control arms and UPR single adjustable lower control arms. Other upgrades include new AC system, battery in trunk, and two sets of wheels/tires for street driving or drag racing.

Source: FB marketplace