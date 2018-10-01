1956 Chevy Gasser with a Supercharged LS7 V8

This 1956 Chevy Gasser was built for George Poteet by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. The car rides on a custom Roadster Shop chassis that features an independent front suspension that looks like a straight axle and a 4-link rear suspension that looks like ladder bars. Sticking out of the hood is a supercharged LS7 V8 built by Wegner Motorsports. The engine makes 930 horsepower to the wheels on 18 psi of boost from a 4.5 L Whipple W275AX supercharger and two Nick Williams Performance 102 throttle bodies. Power goes to the rear wheels through a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and Gear Vendors overdrive to a 9-inch rear end. View more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: Roadster Shop FB page and Goodguys Rod & Custom Association FB page