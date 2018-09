American Legends continues to work hard on their 1968 “Corruptt” Mustang for the SEMA 2018 debut. Since our previous article the team finished the bodywork/paint and are working on final assembly. Just look at that freshly painted 4.2 L Ferrari F136 V8 sitting in the engine bay with two symmetrical turbochargers. They also posted photos and video of their custom acrylic tail lights.

Source: Corruptt Mustang FB page