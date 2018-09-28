S10 Blazer 4×4 with a Chevy 350 V8

This 1988 S10 Blazer 4×4 was purchased on Craigslist for $200. It came with a 4.3 L V6, automatic transmission, and a lot of issues. The owner spent a lot of time and effort getting the Blazer in running shape and documenting the process on their Fuzzy Dice Projects YouTube channel. They repaired or replaced about everything including the tired V6, replaced by a 350 ci V8 from a 1988 Chevy truck while still retaining the 4×4 drivetrain.

Source: Fuzzy Dice Projects YouTube channel