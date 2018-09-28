For Sale: 1983 Porsche 944 with a Chevy 350 V8

This 1983 Porsche 944 is for sale on Craigslist in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania for $8,000. The owner replaced the factory inline-four with a rebuilt Chevy 350 ci V8. The engine was installed using Texas Performance Concepts swap kit and features a Melling camshaft and Holley carburetor. The car still retains the factory five-speed manual transaxle. Other upgrades include stiffer suspension and Wilwood four-piston brakes up front. The car does not have air conditioning.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Jalopnik