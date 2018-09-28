2007 Navara with a VK45 V8

This 2007 Navara truck was built by The Lab Limited in Hamilton, New Zealand. The project started with a 2007 Navara King Cab installed over a custom chassis with a 2010 Navara 2WD front suspension and Pathfinder R51 rear suspension. For power they went with a 4.5 L VK45DD V8 converted from direct injection to port injection running on a Emtron KV8 ECU. The engine connects to a six-speed manual transmission from a 2WD Navara D40 using a modified bellhousing. They upgraded the R51 Pathfinder rear end with a viscous LSD from a Z32 300ZX with 3.70 gears.

Source: The Lab Limited FB page (build album)