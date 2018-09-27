Mazda RX-3 with a 959 hp Turbo 13B

This Mazda RX-3 sedan was built and tuned by Promaz Automotive in Thomastown, Victoria, Australia. It runs a turbocharged 13B rotary that makes 959 horsepower on a Garrett GTX47 turbocharger and Fueltech F600 fuel system. The engine features Billetpro plates, billet crank, lightened and balanced RX-7 rotors, and engine mid plate. Power goes to the rear 26×8.5-inch slicks through a Samsonas six-speed sequential gearbox with billet bellhousing. Watch as they dyno tune the car before it sets a personal best of 8.599 sec at 162.96 mph at the Honeywell Garrett Brisbane Jamboree 2018.

Source: Fullboost