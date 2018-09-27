Subaru Legacy with a 700 hp Turbo 2.35 L Flat-Four

Damien Bradley’s Team Legacy UK race car started life as a 1992 Legacy GL with a naturally aspirated 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four and automatic transmission. Since then he has completely rebuilt the car into a time attack and hill climb monster. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.35 L flat-four built by Michael Latimer that features a EJ22 block, Mahle Extreme Plus pistons, Carrillo rods, Cosworth cams and intake manifold, SMG AVCS cylinder heads, and Supertech inlet/exhaust valves. The engine makes 700 horsepower on 2.1 bar of boost from an AET custom billet GT35 turbocharger and 118 octane fuel from Deatschwerks 1300 cc fuel injectors. The drivetrain features a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission with an ACT six paddle clutch and Prolite flywheel, 2007 114PCD Impreza STI front axles, custom driveshaft, KAAZ plated R180 rear differential, and upgraded rear axles. You can view more specs here or more photos in the build album.

Source: Team Legacy UK FB page and HillClimb Monsters