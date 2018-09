B is for Build continues working on the 1973 Datsun 240Z project. The goal of the project is install a 5.0 L S85 V10 and SMG transmission from a 2007 BMW M5 on a custom chassis under a Datsun 240Z body. In these videos Chris installs the wiring harness, dash, and driveshaft before starting the engine for the first time. Then he makes a radiator/strut support and installs the brake booster, steering column, and 2M Autowerks velocity stacks.

Source: B is for Build