Last year Street Machine took a tired Mazda MX-5 and installed a twin-turbo 5.7 L LS1 V8. The also added a Powerglide two-speed transmission, Ford 9-inch rear end, and four-link suspension. The combination made a respectable 11.1 sec quarter-mile at 135 mph but nowhere near its full potential. So after fixing some self-inflicted issues and a quick dyno tune, the team heads back to the track to see if they can reach the 9’s.

Source: Street Machine TV