For Sale: Custom Off-Road Honda Z600

This custom Honda Z600 4×4 will be up for auction at Barret-Jackson Las Vegas on September 27-29. tlbscustom built this unique vehicle using a 1972 Honda Z600 body and a modified 1987 Suzuki Samurai chassis with about an 8.5-inch suspension lift. The Suzuki 1.3 L inline-four was rebuilt with flat-head pistons, Comp camshaft, and Weber carburetor. The builder estimates it makes around 80 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of the Samurai five-speed manual, transfer case, axles, and 33-inch tires.

Source: Barrett-Jackson (click here if listing disappears) via Grassroots Motorsports