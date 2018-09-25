BMW E30 with a K20 Inline-Four

Absolute Motorsport is an Irish rally team comprised of driver Sean Liston and co-driver Katrina Walsh Liston. They compete in a BMW E30 built by Sean and Katrina’s Father that was originally Katrina’s Mother’s car. The team replaced the factory BMW M20 inline-six and transmission with a Honda 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four and Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. The E30 rides on Bilstein adjustable coilovers with AP Racing Pro 5000+ brakes in front and Xtrax adjustable coilovers in back.

Source: Absolute Motorsport and Derek Walsh Camper Centre via Piotr