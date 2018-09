If you’re looking for a unique engine for your next project might we suggest buying this twin-turbo 3.8 L M838T V8 from a Mclaren MP4-12C for $21,000. The seller says a dealer in Saudi Arabia ordered the engine but never installed it in a customer’s vehicle. The engine makes 592 horsepower (441 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm for the 2011-2012 version or slightly more horsepower (616 hp/460 kW) if it’s the 2013-2014 version.

Source: Race Cars Direct