Ford Taunus TC with a Turbo Mercedes Inline-Six

The Ford Taunus TC was a range of large cars based on the Cortina built by Ford Germany from 1970-1982. Ford offered the first generation TC with a 1.3 L or 1.6 L Pinto OHC inline-four and either a 2.0 L or 2.3 L Cologne V6. However this Taunus TC built by Mad Mods Garage in Szczecin, Poland is powered by a Mercedes 3.0 L M103 inline-six with a GT35 turbocharger. Their goal is somewhere around 400-500 horsepower. Watch as they take the car out for its first test drive.

Source: Mad Mods Garage and Wołek Wołek via Piotr