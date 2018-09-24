1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II with a LS3 V8

This 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II was built by Charlotte Speed Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company restored the car several years earlier and the owner brought it back for a performance upgrade. The luxurious sedan now rides on a custom suspension with a Flaming River steering rack, tubular control arms, QA1 adjustable coilovers, and Wilwood disc brakes. They replaced the factory powertrain with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 that makes 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a 4L65E four-speed automatic and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Charlotte Speed Shop (build album)