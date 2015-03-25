Chris Daley’s 1967 Chevy C10 with a Radial Aircraft Engine

Chris Daley from TP Certified Hot Rods has built one of the wildest engine swap projects in the world. This is a 1967 Chevrolet C10 truck with a air-cooled rotary engine from an airplane. The story goes Chris saw a classified ad for a polished aircraft engine and figured it would fit into a truck. He knew a project like this would make him stand out from the crowd and he was right. Along with lots of custom metalwork to get the look right and fit the engine, Chris designed and built his own rear suspension and wheels. He said the last thing needed to get the truck to drive was timing the engine. So we should start seeing videos of this running soon.

Source: Just A Car Guy article 1 and article 2 via American Car Collector