VW Transporter with a Porsche Twin-Turbo Flat-Six

This Volkswagen Transporter (T5) called “TH2RS” was built in 2009 by TH Automobile in Berlin, Germany. In the back of the van sits a twin-turbo 3.6 L flat-six from a Porsche 966 Turbo which makes 638 horsepower (476 kW) and 790 Nm (582 lb-ft) of torque thanks to upgrades by Porsche tuner 9FF. The transmission is a 996 six-speed with a Drexler locking differential. The van rides on H&R racing suspension with Brembo six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. Inside the cabin you find a Porsche 966 dash and five carbon fiber racing seats with the driver’s seat positioned in the middle. The van reached 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.9 seconds and 310.7 km/h (193.06 mph) on the Nardò Ring.

Source: TH Automobile and Mobile.de via German Car Scene