Opel Kadett with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

This Opel Kadett B was built by Dennis Andersson from M.A.D Performance in Sweden had other plans. The little coupe is powered by a twin-turbo 7.3 L LSx V8 that makes 1,400 horsepower at 13-15 psi of boost from two Precision 76 mm turbochargers. Power reaches the huge rear slicks through an automatic transmission and solid axle with 3.25 gears. The car recently went 4.923 sec at 237.57 km/h (147.6192 mph) in the eight-mile.

Source: M.A.D Performance FB page and KungKimmoMedia via Calle